Digital Liturgies

Eliot
Nov 13, 2024

It's interesting as well to note how much of this is true of women's YouTube feeds in general, and untrue of men's in general

Cassie Troja
Dec 29, 2024

There’s an interesting dichotomy presented in IG culture: the message that “you are enough” while also subconsciously pushing people to never be satisfied. For example, you can’t just buy a couple chickens and a sourdough starter and call yourself a tradwife. You must also have at least access to cattle, a passel of barefoot children, acreage, a victory garden, bees, a passion for all-natural everything, and a photography degree to capture it all. Aspirational is the nice way of putting it. IG has the potential for beauty, but that beauty without context or intentional worldview analysis has the potential to wreak havoc on the hearts of women.

