Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Brianna Lambert's avatar
Brianna Lambert
1d

You are not a factory Samuel, and praise God for that. Creatives throughout history have always been subservient to the muses, which is in reality just the gift and humility of being human.

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Chris McKenna's avatar
Chris McKenna
1d

What a refreshing statement, Samuel. That's integrity.

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