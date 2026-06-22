Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Andrew Noble's avatar
Andrew Noble
21h

This post made me think a lot about the state of Christian tech criticism. Thanks for writing it, Samuel.

First, I think the "gaps" aren't as wide as you'd say.

John Dyer covered the language aspect of technology in both editions of his book. The eschatological dimension was covered by Tony Reinke in some detail. Jason Thacker built his whole book on technology around love of neighbour. These are three of the leading books on Christian technology criticism. Perhaps you're thinking of Andy Crouch? But even there, his works on Culture Making and The Life We're Looking For do the kind of thing you're asking for here (eschatological in the former and love in the latter). I barely would put Morrell's book in the category of Christian technology criticism because her Christian views are implicit rather than explicit in that book.

In the podcast world, our What Would Jesus Tech podcast has covered everything you've referenced here in detail, with episodes on each point you've made (multiple, actually). I think the podcast Device and Virtue has pretty much covered everything you've referenced here as well. Same with the podcast Hope in Source, though I'm less sure about that one.

Second, should every tech book say everything?

Your Digital Liturgies book doesn't cover a biblical understanding of technology either, but I'm not going to critique it for something it wasn't written to say. Yes, there can be a way of stating a certain tech approach as "the Christian view" when in reality it isn't core to Christianity. But that's common in all Christian writing (it's almost a byproduct of all moral reasoning) and it's why so much has been written on theological triage. And I just don't think most Christian tech books present themselves as "this is the only way to assess technology," do they? Is it really that much of a gap?

Let's celebrate the current cohort of Christian tech writers

I have noticed a tendency in myself to try to act like I have the best vantage point on "the state of Christian tech criticism." I don't. You may have better insight then me into this world. If you wanted, you could share which books, articles, or podcasts that you're thinking of. I'm encouraged by the works of Alan Noble, Alastair Roberts, yourself, Clare Morrell, and the ones I listed above. I could list ten more: Michael Sacasas, Nathan Sutherland, Jay Y. Kim, Wyatt Graham, Bonnie Kristian, Dave Betts, John Perritt, Chris Martin, and Paul A. Hoffman & Sean O'Callaghan. This space has a ton of great writers and I celebrate them all.

My overall response to your article is that if you want to be nit-picky you can find these gaps in some Christian technology books. But overall I think these gaps aren't that wide and have actually been mostly filled by good Christian writers.

I might be too positive. Our diverging views of the state of Christian tech criticism may have more to do with our different personalities than anything else (I can be too much of a people-pleaser).

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Joshua Pauling's avatar
Joshua Pauling
21h

Thanks for this, Samuel. Good points here. I'm sure the book on life in the digital age I wrote with Robin Phillips (Are We All Cyborgs Now?) makes some of these mistakes, but we do have a lengthy chapter that tries to develop a biblical theology of technology from Genesis to Revelation.

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