Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Tom's avatar
Tom
3dEdited

"If you’re stuck, write out what you want to say in the same words and phrasing that you would use with a 7-year-old. If you can do that, keep that sentence, and then build on it...If you can’t write that sentence, consider revising your thesis until you can. If you can’t revise your thesis, ask yourself whether your thesis is worth saying anyway."

Or consider the possibility that you need to do some more thinking about the topic. At least in the humanities, if you can't explain something in words a seven year old can understand (even if they might not have the attention span or emotional maturity to deal with the concept), you don't actually understand it.

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Douglas Groothuis's avatar
Douglas Groothuis
3d

I agree. C. S. Lewis was both clever and insightful, but he never showed off.

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