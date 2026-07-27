Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Austin Gravley's avatar
Austin Gravley
Jul 27

“ My biggest regret as a writer is how deeply shaped I’ve been by social media my entire career. For someone who’s written at length about the need to resist digital formation, more often than not, I’ve relied on heavy social media use to both bring me interesting pieces of writing and tune the hum of my thinking.”

I feel like it is going to take 30 years for me to unlearn the past 15 years of digital formation.

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Jason Holland's avatar
Jason Holland
Jul 27

What a refreshing attitude this is. I wish more (particularly in our tribe of the Christian internet) would seek faithfulness over fame.

I am and will continue to be a subscriber, but I do have a question related to that. If I think someone else may benefit from reading your work, will there be a means for them to sample or preview?

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1 reply by Samuel D. James
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