Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
2h

Seeing those who claim to be Christians behave badly doesn't change what I believe,, but it does help me to clarify what I believe and whether they do. "By our fruits"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Samuel D. James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture