Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Ericka Andersen's avatar
Ericka Andersen
2d

Feeling seen 👀:)

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Rebekah Matt's avatar
Rebekah Matt
2d

Thank you. This brought me to tears. I'm also a writer, not a content creator. It's taken me a few years to realize this, and to understand what that means for the call of writing on my life. I write marketing copy daily (and get paid for it, thank you, God) for businesses that need my creative services. But my own writing, on my blog, isn't and never will be "content." I don't have much of a platform, audience engagement, or a brand. Honestly, as a writer (and maybe this is showing my age, I don't know), those words make me recoil. What it means to not pursue those things, though, is that I'm writing pretty much for free. I live with the tension of needing to write and also wondering why on earth I do this to myself. But in the end, I just pray and trust that others will benefit from it and that it brings glory to God. (And that's exactly what this post has done for me today - thank you, Samuel.)

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