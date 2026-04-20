Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Jeff Stevenson's avatar
Jeff Stevenson
20h

I wonder if this argument could be strengthened by adding a kind of classification of desires. There are right desires that can be thwarted, which calls for increased faith and perseverance. There are wrong desires that can be thwarted, which is a helpful check against our sin nature. And there may be other desires that are difficult to evaluate as good or bad without the help of wisdom and experience.

I worry that emphasizing the importance of or value of being thwarted may minimize the importance of knowing which desires are right to begin with and what a right response looks like. A desire to learn is usually good and worthy of pursuing, vs. a desire for distraction, which is more suspect.

This is not to undermine the point that technology has been about the business of closing the gap between our desires and our control, and it’s better to be cautious about that gap closing than to embrace it too eagerly.

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Joshua Pauling's avatar
Joshua Pauling
20h

Right on. AI is an accelerant that magnifies already existing tendencies and disordered human desires. AI brings to the fore the moral and spiritual formation questions that have been there all along. In some ways, we might even say that AI is the logical outworking/conclusion of the digital age/the internet; it just sort of closes the loop. As you say, we've become accustomed to disembodied communication and presentation of our digital identities; what's the categorical difference if those are now artificially generated.

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