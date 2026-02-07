A few recent appearances by me around the web:

I’ve been honored to become a contributor to Wall Street Journal’s new F ree Expression newsletter . This is an eclectic space featuring great writers covering a wide array of topics. My latest piece celebrates the Super Bowl as a healthy civic ritual. Please consider subscribing to Free Expression!

Shapiro’s proclamation that “there can be no victory without truth” is an indictment of “no enemies to the right,” an ideology that has given far too much cover to liars and mercenaries within the post-Kirk right. If conservatives either cannot or will not distinguish truth from tribe, they will enable figures who will gladly light their credibility on fire in exchange for clout. This will have a double effect: It will replace public critics of progressivism with attention merchants, and it will build a plausibility structure that leads back to wokeness.