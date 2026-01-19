Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Barnes's avatar
Bill Barnes
6d

Amen. In my worst moments I am angry. In my best moments I am sad. "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." Keep going brother.

Reply
Share
dwarner's avatar
dwarner
6d

A thousand times "yes" and "amen" to this. Thank you, Samuel. May this be shared far and wide to all who need to hear it (which is almost everyone), whether they think they do or not.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Samuel D. James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture