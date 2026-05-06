Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Mark Lopez's avatar
Mark Lopez
4d

Thanks for your insight and commentary on this! My mind went to Psalm 115:4–8 — "Their idols are silver and gold, the work of human hands. They have mouths, but do not speak; eyes, but do not see. They have ears, but do not hear; noses, but do not smell. They have hands, but do not feel; feet, but do not walk; and they do not make a sound in their throat. Those who make them become like them; so do all who trust in them.

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Brittany Tonkavich's avatar
Brittany Tonkavich
4d

I laughed out loud several times as I read this. My "love language" is words of affirmation. One caveat -- I prefer that they come from a human with whom I actually interact. 🤣

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