Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Joseph Hamrick's avatar
Joseph Hamrick
2d

"Medications like GLP-1s replace self-control and moderation. Psychedelics replace religion. It’s not hard to extend the logic."

That reminds me of an old book, "The Cypresses Believe in God," about the Spanish Civil War. The main character talks with the local police chief who looks at the sin he sees in the world and says "we'll have an injection for that." Technology to replace virtue.

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Michael Hixson's avatar
Michael Hixson
2d

To wonder, and to appreciate the value of hard work - these are things that make us more than animals. And as I read your article, I feel like the efforts to shortcut either actually make our lives less fulfilling and, as Christians, less transcendent.

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