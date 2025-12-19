Digital Liturgies

Very good insights, Samuel. Fear does discourage risk-taking, and the biggest fears of your generation seem to be rejection, falling short of expectations, being seen as a loser in life's game. Maybe that's true for every generation. We do experience rejection on the quest for love and acceptance, we do fail at things we tell ourselves we must succeed at. There needs to be a quality of resilience that comes from an inner source of hope that says God has something good for you if you keep pursuing it. Jesus said seek first his kingdom and righteousness. Seeking implies not giving up. Believing and moving forward and continuing to take risks. Too many young people seem to me to be giving up, despairing, packing it in and accepting the dark instead of seeking God's light. Having a vision of what may be is vital. But also vital is something the church might do, which is encouraging young men and women to reject despair and keep hope alive.

Very illuminating. As a GenXer who teaches (or taught) GenZ & millennials, and as a father of four GenZ, this essay explains a great deal. I see so much fear, indecision, and anxiety in the next gens after me. I wonder if we also offered too much choices, and so engendered paralysis in our students and children. As a society, as educators, as a culture, as parents... From sexual orientation & gender, to self-directed learning, to choose whichever career, schools, or programs, to near-numberless streaming choices and YouTube videos, to limitless online shopping, to the Internet of unlimited everything. In marketing, it is known that too many choices cause indecision in consumers. I suspect that is true with the abundance of options facing Millennials & GenZ. This is like Shakespeare's Hamlet, who fails to take action throughout the play because his intelligence caused him to foresee (and fear) countless options and too many "wrong" outcomes.

