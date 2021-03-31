Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Bradley Gray's avatar
Bradley Gray
Apr 2, 2021

Great insights, Samuel. The absence of any father figure, per se, in the Sequels is definitely more apparent the more you watch them. But you nailed the comparison with 'The Mandalorian' on why that makes such a difference in a saga the likes of Star Wars. Thanks for sharing these thoughts.

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Richard Ritenbaugh's avatar
Richard Ritenbaugh
Mar 31, 2021

The Father-Son theme is used throughout Scripture, from God-Adam to Abraham-Isaac to David-Solomon to, of course, the Father and the Son of the four gospels (especially John) and Hebrews. Psalm 2 and John 17 come to mind. Star Wars Episode 7-9 dispose of this universal theme, preferring a humanistic and individualistic universe without a Father God, where each man or woman can create him/herself in his/her own image.

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