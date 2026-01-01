Happy New Year’s, friends. His mercies are new every morning, and January 1 is a great time to remember it.

It’s been a scarce showing around here lately. But there are exciting reasons for this.

First off, I want to thank everyone who sent well-wishes regarding the class I finished up this past fall. Doing school in my mid-30s, with full time work, three children, and a host of responsibilities is quite an experience. Frankly, it has forced me to be honest about what I can and can’t do, and what’s worth my time and what isn’t. The last few weeks of reading and assignments took up a lot of bandwidth, and I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to squeeze a more regular rhythm here. The good news is, the class finished up well and I’m excited to continue my education and keep writing here as much as possible.

The second reason I’ve been busy is more exciting. I’m very pleased to announce that I have a new book coming from Crossway in Fall 2026.

Scroll Less, Live More: 10 Healthy Tech Habits for Teens is related to Digital Liturgies, but important in several different respects. First, it’s an entirely new book, not just “adapted” from the first one. Second, whereas Digital Liturgies focused more on the philosophy and ideas of tech-realism and Christian formation, Scroll Less, Live More is far more practical. It’s ten real habits for teens that build out biblical and healthy plausibility structures for using digital technology. I’ll have more to say in the future, but for now, I’m very hopeful this will be a clarifying book for a lot of families.

Finally, I’ve been working on some substantial pieces of writing that will, Lord willing, be seeing the light of day in the near future. This includes an essay on the questions to ask when considering using A.I., and a piece on evangelicalism and purity culture that I’m hoping will be a significant contribution to that discourse.

My hope is to kick off 2026 by breathing new life into this Substack. Be on the lookout for more content in the first weeks of the year. I’m very grateful for the community of readers here and I’m looking forward to offering more and continuing the conversation.

Thank you again for reading! See you very soon.