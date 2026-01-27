Why Nobody is Convinced by Footage
Video footage does not convince most people that their prior interpretation of something is wrong. It just doesn’t. That much has been apparent for more than a decade, as we’ve cycled through tragedy after tragedy, shooting after shooting, death after death, and acquittal after acquittal. Only in extreme cases where a narrative is completely and obviously contradicted by footage will people say something like, “OK I guess my first take was wrong.” And those extreme cases are rare.