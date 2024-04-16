In the 2000s, Christian contemporary music (CCM) underwent a profound transition that defines it to this day. Nearly two decades of being a vibrant musical counterculture culminated in a 1990s that produced an astonishing amount of commercial success. A good amount of that success was in the pop/rock genre, and by Y2K the CCM scene was producing a ton of genuinely good bands that earned attention from MTV, Billboard, and other outlets.

In the 2000s, however, something changed. The pop/rock groups that were writing poetic and unique music declined in popularity on Christian radio, and were replaced by artists and songs belonging to the “modern worship movement.” This music tended to be less contemplative, less musically complex, and more straightforwardly “churchy.” Even groups that were lyrically worshipful but musically tougher, like Delirious?, were eventually edged out in favor of artists that sounded more like a contemporary evangelical worship service: lots of acoustic guitar, lots of heavily produced melodies, and lyrics that would be at home in a youth ministry revival but confusing or trite just about anywhere else.

One of the casualties of this transition was Lifehouse. Lifehouse’s debut album, No Name Face, released in 2000 and was marketed to both mainstream and Christian audiences. To be fair, No Name Face was a pretty transparent attempt to ride the wave of Creed-era modern rock. Musically, it was not the freshest or most ingenious piece of work. Lyrically, however, No Name Face hit almost perfectly a very difficult mark: A U2-worthy collection of theologically ambiguous yet obviously spiritual tracks that Christians could identify as such from a mile away.