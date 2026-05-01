Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Luke Netti's avatar
Luke Netti
5d

This is such a great reminder. It's easy to get lost in this identity crisis when everything is possible. We spend so much time focused on this, we miss the joy that comes from the relationship we have with Jesus right now. Not looking back, but being present with Him.

Thank you for sharing this, it was extremely encouraging.

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Mitch Martina's avatar
Mitch Martina
5d

Thanks a lot for sharing. At the risk of nitpicking, I do occasionally wish that the Church did a little more to flesh out what relationship with Christ *concretely does* for the believer's identity/what relationship with Christ looks like in practice, although this might just be a neglected facet of my own local church experience. *How* does relationship with Christ ameliorate the pain of lost opportunities, potentially poor decisions, etc., other than being a broad "catch-all" for the proper ground upon which I should "set my hopes" as opposed to worldly hopes? I (and many others) have been told many times to "locate our identities" in Christ. But I'm still not certain that I've ever totally fleshed out what that means.

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