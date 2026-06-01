Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Tom's avatar
Tom
2h

Related to the "angry millennials" bit, it's interesting how many activists started turning against police bodycam videos and calling them "copaganda" when it turned out that a good chunk of the time they actually exonerated officers rather than jamming them up.

It was like anything that indicated that we didn't live in a dystopian hellscape was anathema.

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Scott H.'s avatar
Scott H.
3h

"Project Hail Mary is a movie for people who care about saving the world but don’t care about assigning blame before they do it."

Yeah, I think that hits home in a big way. Well said.

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