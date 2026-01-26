Digital Liturgies

Murray_HR
7h

Thank you for attempting to plot a course out of our generational (and multi-generational) malaise. I have observed in my short life a tendency for elder males to laugh away secrets, or to share formative memories of how their grandfathers and/or great uncles shared something secret with them. Incidentally, in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, that secret is almost always a first drink between the ages of 9 and 14 that came with a wink and a "don't tell your mama and we can do this again!" While I'm certain this wasn't a universal experience (it certainly seems to have been more common in ethnically/nationally identified subcultures i.e. "my Irish grandfather in Philadelphia."), I am relatively certain that overcoming this requires becoming the kinds of men and women who naturally cultivate families of embodied honesty.

Healing our inner lives by rejecting self-comforting fantasies and accepting that we *are* wanted by a satisfying Lover is a process that un-salts the soil of our previous domicides. If we hold secrets, we disarm our own ability to confront our doubts and resentments, which will recycle our insecure fantasies. As you say, this is not optional if we want to have a generative future. This is one of your best essays, so I again thank you.

