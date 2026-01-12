Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Latayne Scott's avatar
Latayne Scott
Jan 12

I'll always be grateful to you for this encouraging post. Gives me courage to return with vigor to the projects that haven't seen success. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Joan's avatar
Joan
Jan 12

This essay to Reject the Religion of Efficiency is (I have to agree with Will Dole) is the best explanation of how we are being sucked into thinking AI is God and that it holds all the answers to the before, the now, and the future. And it will want to kill creativity as it does not seek competition. Please keep writing the truth of what you see and realize. It's important for us as writers, poets, readers or any other who values the trial and tribulation of others to teach and inform us, so we can find truthful explanation to the mysteries that try to envelope us into a tech stream of chains that espouses that creativity is not in our hands.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Samuel D. James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture