Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

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Sebastian's avatar
Sebastian
16m

Strong article, good to see you back. Especially the end concerning feeling left behind is powerful.

Another area of application is the question whether Christians should promote their faith on TikTok and other clip-based platforms. Some say it helps reach people and we should not leave these spaces to competing ideologies, but I think the long-term effects of using TikTok are dangerous and we should not compete for the attention of people in the same way as non-Christians do. Yes, a user might feel inspired or convicted for a few seconds, but what is the benefit if he or she just swipes down and sees a cat or fail video?

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Doug Smith's avatar
Doug Smith
9m

Brilliant, Samuel. Thank you! "Left behind by whom?" is the Christian answer to FOMO. May we all ask it regularly.

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