Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom's avatar
Tom
Jan 14

To your point about how long guys like Nick Fuentes have been around, in the early 2010s, whenever I read sonething from the manosphere critiquing feminism (Aaron Clary, et al.), I came away with two thoughts:

1. If I have a daughter, I don't want her to be like the women this article/post is talking about.

2. If I have a daughter, I don't want her to marry someone like the writer of this article or his commenter.

And yes, there is a definite trend towards "believe things because they trigger the libs" rather than "believe things because they are true."

However, I would hesitate to attribute a lot of influence to 4chan back in the day--they were pretty notorious on the Internet, but their influence on the outside world was pretty limited.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Samuel D. James
Edward Dougherty's avatar
Edward Dougherty
Jan 14

This is really good and is what I’ve been wanting to say to too many young men I see today (I’m 60). You are not a victim unless you agree to be such.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Samuel D. James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture