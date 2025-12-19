Digital Liturgies

Digital Liturgies

Home
Podcast
Digital Liturgies: The Book
Archive
About

December 2025

November 2025

PLEASE COMMENT (A very brief reader survey)
This post is going out exclusively to paid subscribers.
  Samuel D. James
Ross Douthat's Podcast is Proof that Winsomeness is Still a Thing
Three years ago, I registered a complaint about the evangelical debates over “winsomeness.” Specifically, I said that these debates almost all treat…
  Samuel D. James
Does Classical Education Ignore Ecclesiastes 7:10?
Last week I was invited to give an address to a group of donors for a classical Christian school that will open, Lord willing, next fall in Charlotte.
  Samuel D. James
Annotations: Emma Stone and Gen-Z Are Restless
Welcome to Annotations, a weekly feature for subscribers, offering a handful of recommended reading.
  Samuel D. James
The Right's Purity Culture Moment
Circa 2018, the “purity culture” discourse within evangelical spaces reached its peak.
  Samuel D. James
Annotations: Witches and Pagans and Groypers, Oh My!
Happy Saturday.
  Samuel D. James

October 2025

© 2026 Samuel D. James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture