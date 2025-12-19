Digital Liturgies
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Digital Liturgies: The Book
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Let the Church Be the Church
On Sunday morning, a group of protesters associated with Minneapolis’ “Black Lives Matter” chapter entered Cities Church, stopped the service, and…
Jan 19
•
Samuel D. James
89
45
18
What Conservative Young Men Really Need Right Now
Justin Lee repeats something I’ve now heard quite a bit: anti-woman white supremacist Nick Fuentes is bad, but his fans (called “groypers”) need to be…
Jan 14
•
Samuel D. James
46
22
12
Reject the Religion of Efficiency
During holiday season 1943, Philip Van Doren Stern mailed out two hundred Christmas cards to his friends.
Jan 12
•
Samuel D. James
69
10
13
Where I've Been + What I'm Doing
Including an exciting announcement.
Jan 1
•
Samuel D. James
46
9
3
December 2025
The Ghost of Christmas Never
It took me a long time to realize that two of our family’s most beloved Christmas stories are both about men given an opportunity by heaven to see…
Dec 19, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
84
15
16
November 2025
PLEASE COMMENT (A very brief reader survey)
This post is going out exclusively to paid subscribers.
Nov 19, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
4
16
1
Ross Douthat's Podcast is Proof that Winsomeness is Still a Thing
Three years ago, I registered a complaint about the evangelical debates over “winsomeness.” Specifically, I said that these debates almost all treat…
Nov 14, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
204
30
21
Does Classical Education Ignore Ecclesiastes 7:10?
Last week I was invited to give an address to a group of donors for a classical Christian school that will open, Lord willing, next fall in Charlotte.
Nov 11, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
56
12
14
Annotations: Emma Stone and Gen-Z Are Restless
Welcome to Annotations, a weekly feature for subscribers, offering a handful of recommended reading.
Nov 10, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
14
1
1
The Right's Purity Culture Moment
Circa 2018, the “purity culture” discourse within evangelical spaces reached its peak.
Nov 4, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
89
30
14
Annotations: Witches and Pagans and Groypers, Oh My!
Happy Saturday.
Nov 1, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
7
1
October 2025
How Sports Betting is Like AI
How to Build a Society Without Trust 101
Oct 30, 2025
•
Samuel D. James
13
5
© 2026 Samuel D. James
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts